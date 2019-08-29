Motorcyclists suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run crash with van in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash with a van on a roundabout in Northamptonshire.

Three bikers were travelling eastbound on the A45 Stefen Way outside Daventry sometime between 9.20am and 10.20am on Saturday (August 24).

The crash was on the roundabout on the A45, A245 and London Road outside Daventry. Photo: Google

One of them fell off their motorbike when a white Luton-style van pulled out into their path as they went around the roundabout where the A45 meets the B4308 London Road and the A425.

The van made off without stopping and police are hoping to trace the driver.

Anyone witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage should call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174 615.