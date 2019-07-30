Motorcyclist killed following collision heading out of Daventry

A single-vehicle collision led to the death of a motorcyclist riding with a passenger on a country road heading towards the A5.

At around 11.10pm on Thursday, July 25, a black Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle was being ridden with a pillion passenger on Daventry Road, heading from Norton towards the A5, when it left the road.

The male rider suffered significant life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. The pillion passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators would like anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, to contact them on the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.