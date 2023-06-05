Motorcyclist in his 50s airlifted to hospital after collision on A45 in Northamptonshire
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision on a main road in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened on the A45, London Road near Daventry on Sunday (June 4) and involved a white Chevrolet and a yellow Triumph Daytona.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This collision occurred shortly before 10.10am on Sunday, June 4, on the A45 London Road, Daventry, near to the junction with Dennets Farm Shop.
“It involved the driver of a white Chevrolet travelling eastbound on London Road and the rider of a yellow Triumph Daytona travelling in the opposite direction.
“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.”
The road was closed for around an hour.