Motorcyclist in his 20s dies at the scene of collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

The rider left the carriageway, for unknown reasons, and collided with a tree
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
A motorcyclist in his 20s died at the scene of a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on Tuesday (January 2) on A5 Watling Street, between the junctions of Corn Hill Lane and Northampton Road, shortly before 7.30pm.

Police say the rider of a white Triumph motorcycle travelling northbound, left the carriageway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

The incident happened on the A5 near Towcester between the junctions for Northampton Road and Corn Hill Lane.The incident happened on the A5 near Towcester between the junctions for Northampton Road and Corn Hill Lane.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the motorcycle travelling along the A5 between Towcester and Weedon Bec prior to the collision, or footage of the collision itself.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000003549.

The road was closed in both directions into the early hours of this morning (Wednesday January 3) as emergency services dealt with the incident.

