Motorcycle passenger sustains serious injuries in Northamptonshire collision

A passenger on the back of a motorcycle has suffered serious head injuries after coming off the vehicle near Flore.

Yesterday (August 22), at around 11.30pm, the motorcycle was travelling on Heyford Lane between the villages of Nether Heyford and Flore, when it came off the road.

The passenger suffered serious injuries and the rider suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.