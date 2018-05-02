Motorcycle festival to return to Daventry

Daventry town centre will host the eighth edition of the Daventry Motorcycle Festival next month.

The free and family-friendly event on Saturday, June 9 will feature displays, stalls, motorcycle exhibits, live music and a 'ride in'.

Scott Greig, the chairman of Daventry Motorcycle Festival, has invited businesses and organisations in the area to get in touch to help continue the growth of the event.

He said: “The event continues to grow in size and popularity and we are incredibly proud of what a small team of volunteers have managed to accomplish over the past seven years.

"The festival has attracted thousands of visitors and has provided a wonderful day out for residents and visitors alike.

"This event is run on a voluntary basis and would like to thank Daventry Town Council and Juice Sound & Light for their support and sponsorship of the festival, along with various other organisations who help us to create DMF.

"We would love for the festival to continue to grow and remain as a free event, becoming embedded as part of Daventry’s culture, so if you are a local business or organisation and would like to be involved in one of the largest events in Daventry, then we would be very keen to hear from you.”

Daventry Motorcycle Festival will take place along Daventry High Street and will be open to visitors from 10am-4pm.

Daventry's mayor, Councillor Lynne Taylor, said “Daventry Motorcycle Festival provides a chance for the local community to come together.

"The diverse and dynamic range of activities to do on the day means that you do not have to be interested in motorcycles to enjoy yourself.

"I would thoroughly recommend the event for anyone looking for something that provides fun for all of the family.”

Anybody wanting to be involved in this year’s festival, either by taking part in the ride in, having a stall or becoming a sponsor, can contact Daventry Motorcycle Festival at info@daventrybikefest.co.uk. For further information regarding this event, please visit www.daventrybikefest.co.uk.