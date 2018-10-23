Mother hoping to create health sanctuary in Northamptonshire countryside in honour of her dead daughter

A bereaved mother hopes to raise enough money to build a health sanctuary in the Northamptonshire countryside, an idea first conceived by her deceased daughter.

In July 2017, qualified homeopath Kathy Stranks lost her 47-year-old daughter Alexandra to a brain tumour.

Alexandra, who has two daughters, was a qualified nurse who specialised in terminal care who saw first-hand the effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

After she was diagnosed with a brain tumour she asked her mother to care for her using homeopathic treatment, which Mrs Stranks says gave her daughter an extremely good quality of life in her final years.

"Alexandra was still up and walking around and was at a beer festival two days before she died," said Mrs Stranks, from Napton.

"She was very sick but physically she was intact.

"It wouldn't have kept her alive longer but it gave her an extremely good quality of life."

An idea of Alexandra's has inspired her mother to create a health retreat in nature on a site somewhere in the Northamptonshire countryside.

The Wishing Tree Therapy Centre would be a haven for visitors where homeopathy and herbalism would be practised by Mrs Stranks and her friend.

Mrs Stranks trained as a nurse and qualified as a classical homeopath 20 years ago before getting a joint degree MA in psychology, philosophy and neurology.

She now hopes to raise enough money to complete the project in memory of her daughter with whom she witnessed first-hand the benefits of homeopathy.

A crowfunder has been set up with a £25,000 target which would help set the project's wheels in motion.

"It would be in nature and allow people to get back to themselves," said Mrs Stranks.

"The centre is aimed at people who have got themselves in a state of exhaustion and need a break; for people who want to get away for a short while."

"If they are in distress, if they need a nursing break away from things that bringing them down - this is is the place to come to," she added.

The centre would offer physical treatment and counselling for individuals and families.