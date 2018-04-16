More than nine in 10 children get first choice at Northants primary schools

Almost 8,800 primary, infant and junior school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today (Monday).

The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school is 92.7 per cent - the highest number for three years – while 98.5 per cent have been allocated a place at one of their preferred schools.

Families who applied for their school place online before the closing date are able to check the school offer on the council’s website.

Cabinet support member for Education Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley said: “It is fantastic news that, despite the huge pressures facing Northamptonshire, we are continuing to meet the growing demand for school places in the county.

“The number of children entering Northamptonshire primary schools has risen by 11.5 per cent since 2010 and we have met that challenge by creating an additional 13,264 primary school places since then.

“Our school admissions team works hard to meet parental preference and so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to offer more families a place at their preferred school – the highest proportion for three years.”

An independent appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of primary, infant and junior school place allocations for late applicants will take place in May.