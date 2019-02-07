More people in Northamptonshire displaying disability badge when parking

The number of parking badges for people with disabilities has gone up in Northamptonshire in the past 12 months.

There are 34,387 people with a Blue Badge, according to the latest figures from the Department of Transport, compared to 34,384 in 2017.

That’s 4.6 per cent of the population, higher than the rate for the whole of England of 4.2 per cent.

Across the country, 2.35 million badges have been given out by local authorities to people with disabilities or individuals and organisations concerned with their care. The badges allow the holders to park closer to their destination and remain for longer. They are valid for three years.

Blue Badges can be issued automatically to some people, such as those receiving higher levels of disability allowance or registered blind. Other badges are subject to further assessments.

In Northamptonshire , in the 12 months to March 2018, 12,605 new badges were issued, 4,330 automatically and 8,190 after a further assessment.

But the data shows that just 54 per cent of those automatically eligible for a badge have one.