More heavy rain keeps stretches of River Nene on flood alert

Flood alerts remain in force with more heavy rain heading for Northamptonshire.

The Government's flood warning information service issued the "be prepared" notice late on Wednesday night for stretches of the upper River Nene, the River Tove near Towcester and Silverstone Brook advising that flooding is possible if more rain follows.

Thursday's forecast is for a fresh band of heavy rain spreading in from the south-west in late afternoon or early evening.

A spokesman said: "Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall, levels in the River Nene have risen and this may lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river from Thursday onwards.

"Further rainfall is forecast overnight and we expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens but please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."