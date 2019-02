A 51-year-old woman from Daventry is missing after she was last seen at Northampton General Hospital.

Theresa Williams was wearing a navy blue jumpsuit, and was carrying a black handbag and a bag for life when last spotted at the hospital at 2pm today (February 5).

She is white, 5ft 6in, and of slim build, and has short dark curly hair with pink and purple roots, and a tattoo on one hand.

Anyone who sees Theresa or knows where she is should call 999 immediately.