Misconduct hearing sacks Northamptonshire policeman who played hooky for three days and lied about it

A Northamptonshire police officer who lied about skipping three days of work has been dismissed from the force.

PC Matt Proctor was disciplined at a private gross misconduct hearing on December 5-6 where supervisors found he had shown a "lack of integrity".

It emerged that PC Proctor failed to go back on duty for three days in January after a crown court trial he was booked to give evidence at was postponed.

When later questioned by his supervisors about the three missing days, he lied and told them he had gone to work at a different police station.

The chair of the hearing, having considered representations on behalf of PC Proctor, decided to hold the hearing in private.

The panel found his conduct amounted to gross misconduct because of dishonesty and lack of integrity and dismissed him without notice.

Chair of the hearing Jane Jones said: "Here we have three allegations which between them cover at least four of the standards of professional behaviour.

"Dishonesty is shown more than once and integrity on all three occasions. The panel finds in all the circumstances that there is no proper alternative to dismissal without notice, and accordingly this is the decision we have made."