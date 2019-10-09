'Millie will forever be in everyone’s hearts': Family pays tribute to 'perfect' daughter who died after A5 crash in Northamptonshire

The distraught family of a 16-year-old girl who died after a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire described her as 'the perfect daughter'.

Emilia Phillips was a passenger in the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a red Vauxhall Astra on the A5 at the Bugbrooke turn on September 25.

She was transported to University Hospital Coventry, where she died the next day.

Her family have paid tribute to her in a statement released via Northamptonshire Police: “Our Millie was a beautiful, confident, fun-loving young lady who appreciated everything in life.

“At 16 years-old, she lived life to the full, making the most of each and every day and always making memories with lots of trips and holidays.

“She was the perfect daughter and sister who was greatly loved by all - living every day with a smile on her face, she made the most out of her life and was very popular amongst friends.

“Millie had the world at feet and so much potential to do whatever she wanted in life.

“There are no words to describe the pain of losing your child and Millie will forever be in everyone’s hearts.

"Her loss has left a massive hole in so many lives.”

Witnesses to the crash are still being sought by police - anyone with information should call 101.