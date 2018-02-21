MIDWEEK MAGS COURT: Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

JANUARY 4

Jorge Gomez, aged 42, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 97mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months. Failed to surrender to custody; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Sabaluiskas, aged 44, of Middlemore, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

Daniel Stratford, aged 37, of Mitchell Close, Duston, stole £32.98 of chocolate and deodorant belonging to Lidl; jailed for three weeks, ordered to pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence for threatening with an offensive weapon; suspended sentence of imprisonment for 26 weeks imposed as consecutive.

Gary Devonish, aged 51, of Gray Street, Northampton, possession on an offensive weapon, namely a crossbow; jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £250.

Colin Scarley, aged 56, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, assault; jailed for 18 weeks, ordered to pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

JANUARY 5

Mark Crane, aged 40, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 120 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls o breath; community order made to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Nathan Cranstoun, aged 32, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £80.

Luke Cunningham, aged 27, of Springfield Gardens, Deanshanger, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 91mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months. Failing to stop at an accident; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Imants Dembovkis, aged 30, of Cyril Street, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath; fined £200, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months. No insurance; fined £200. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Patrick O’Beirne, aged 45, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, driving while disqualified; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for eight months. No insurance; fined £600.

Nathaniel Sargeant, aged 28, of Holte End, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Owen Welford, aged 18, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, assault; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £50, a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

JANUARY 8

Jack Billingham, aged 26, of Portway Drive, Croughton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 43mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £349, ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Robert Szalasky, aged 27, of Axe Head Road, Northamtpon, damaged a car; conditional discharge for six months, ordered to pay compensation of £150, a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Paul Dove, aged 55, of The Manor, Causeway, Billing, failed to provide a breath test; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge

of £85 and costs of £620, banned from driving for 18 months. Failed to surrender to custody; community order made.

Connor Gilligan, aged 21, of Rydal Mount, Northamptno, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Shane Sargeant, aged 28, of Ecton Lane Park, Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Askor Ali, aged 25, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, ordered to pay a surcharge of £40 and costs of £85.

Elizabeth Connors, aged 26, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, stole various baby products worth £38.54 belonging to Moulton and District Co-operative Society; fined £100, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Joseph Killick, aged 28, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, obstructed a police officer; fined £60, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Seamus Kinsella, aged 57, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, used threatening or

abusive words or behaviour; fined £175, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.