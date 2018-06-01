Men carrying knives and metal poles rob cash from Daventry shop

A Daventry shop was robbed at knifepoint by three men.

At about 10pm on Tuesday, May 29, the men entered McColl's convenience store in Edinburgh Square in Headlands.

The robbers carried knives and metal poles and threatened staff before stealing cash from the safe.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offenders were white and wore face coverings.

"One of the men was wearing a black Adidas jacket over a black hooded top, blue jeans, green gloves and black trainers.

"The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black trousers and gloves.

"The third man was wearing a light-green hooded top, black trousers and black trainers. He was carrying a black holdall."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about those involved, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.