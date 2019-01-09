Members of the public can have their say on Northamptonshire County Council's budget at extra meeting

People are being asked to speak and ask questions about any area of Northamptonshire County Council’s draft budget at an extra scrutiny committee meeting later this month.

The council has just started a series of internal working groups with councillors that will culminate in a 'budget scrutiny review' report being prepared.

The authority announced its draft 2019/20 budget in December, proposing a savings package worth £43 million.

Among the proposals, the authority plans to increase council tax by 2.99 per while investing in adult social care centres and reducing the cost of using external service providers.

The purpose of the extra meeting, the council says, is to act as a 'wrap-up' session to finalise the report however councillors are calling on the public to join in on the process.

The first hour of the wrap-up meeting will allow members of the public to have their say.

The meeting will take place at County Hall on Wednesday, January 23, at 10am and anyone who wants to speak has up to 24 hours before the date of that meeting to register or submit questions.

The usual public speaking protocol will apply in that it will need to be a question related to the draft budget and members of the public will be given up to three minutes to speak at the discretion of the committee chairman.

Anyone who wishes to speak should contact email: democraticservices@northamptonshire.gov.uk to register.