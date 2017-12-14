Meet Father Christmas at Daventry Country Park

Father Christmas will make his traditional visit to Daventry next Friday.

Santa Claus will be flying to Daventry Country Park from the North Pole on Friday, December 22 to meet youngsters at the park’s visitors’ centre, off Northern Way from 10am to 12.30pm.

Meeting Santa is free and each child who sees him will receive a gift, but spaces must be booked in advance.

The slots are running out fast so parents are urged to book by contacting Daventry District Council on 01327 871100.

Families visiting Santa’s Stop are reminded to make sure they wrap up in warm clothes and that youngsters are accompanied by an adult.

Santa’s Stop has been arranged with the help of Daventry District Council, the Rotary Club of Danetre and the Friends of Daventry Country Park.