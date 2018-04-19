Meet Commonwealth Games medallist at Daventry District events

A medal-winning member of England’s Commonwealth Games team will be the special guest at a series of events in Daventry District to inspire the next generation of bowls players.

David Bolt, a member of the lawn bowls men's fours who won bronze on the Gold Coast, will visit bowls clubs and schools in Daventry as part of activities supported by Northamptonshire Sport and Bowls Daventry.

‘Bolty’, as he is known within the sport, overcame disappointment in the triples competition at this month’s Commonwealth Games as a member of the England fours side that beat Wales 15-9 to claim a place on the podium.

The event has been organised by Mark Courtney of Bowls Daventry, an initiative to promote the sport of bowls in Daventry District and beyond.

Mark said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Bolty to Daventry for what promises to be a fantastic week of bowls activities. David is very keen to develop the sport, both in his hometown of Sunderland and further afield, so we’re thrilled that he’s returning to Daventry and helping us promote and support our work with Daventry Indoor Bowls to get juniors playing, enjoying, socialising by playing bowls.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to meet with and pick up some great coaching tips from someone who is at the very top of his sport and I hope people will join us for what promises to be some great events.”

Back on home turf, David will take part in a number of initiatives in Daventry District next week to promote bowls and support the work at Daventry Indoor Bowls Club work to develop its new junior bowls section, including offering free coaching for juniors.

The tour starts on April 24 with a visit to Daventry Community Centre Short Mat Club during one of their regular Tuesday sessions, which run from 9.30-11.30am. David will then head to the Whyte Melville Outdoor Bowls Club in Moulton between 3-5pm for the launch of new free beginner coaching sessions.

The day will conclude with a visit to Daventry Town Bowls Club, off Western Avenue, when David will play his first ever game of Short Mat Bowls against Northamptonshire’s Edward Sawbridge, the number 6 ranked player on the national Short Mat Players Tour and a National & British Isles triples and fours winner.

Then on Friday, April 27, David will attend a disability bowls session at Desborough Indoor Bowls Club from midday, followed by a special event at Daventry Indoor Bowls Club, at Brown’s Road.

The event will see David offer free coaching for juniors between 4.30pm and 6pm, followed by a coaching session for older players between 6pm and 7pm.

Daventry’s MP Chris Heaton-Harris will then launch an Evening of Bowls from 7pm to 9pm, offering a chance for visitors to try the sport, play fun games, and even take part in a bowls world record attempt.

David will also be visiting local schools during the week to show off his bronze medal and talk about his journey, from first trying the sport aged 10 to winning a Commonwealth Games medal as an England player.

He said: “Bowls is a wonderful sport and I’m passionate about encouraging new players to take up the game. One of the great things about the sport is it boasts so many different formats for people to try, and I’m looking forward to visiting Daventry District and testing my skills on the short mat against a recognised national champion in Ed.”