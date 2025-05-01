Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis. Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis warned it’s not just blackouts we should be ready for – from tinned food to power banks, here’s what he says to keep at home.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lewis has warned households to start thinking ahead when it comes to basic emergency supplies – including having cash on hand, a torch, a wind-up radio, and tinned food in the cupboard.

Appearing on This Morning following reports of a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal, Lewis said we can’t assume digital systems will always be available – and that extreme weather and energy insecurity could easily trigger blackouts here too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t yet know why there was a power cut,” he said, referencing the mystery outage which left homes in Spain without internet, phone signal, and access to digital banking. “They said it wasn’t a cyber attack, which was one of the things being considered, but energy security is a big issue in all Western countries.”

He added that years ago, he was already warning people to avoid using appliances like washing machines between 4pm and 9pm – not for saving money, but to ease peak pressure on the grid.

“They’re sensible precautions everyone should really think about,” he said. “Because it’s not just power outages. Banks go down, your app doesn’t work, you can’t make payments. It’s always worth having a little bit of cash.”

The MoneySavingExpert founder then listed the items he believes every home should keep stocked:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A torch and some spare batteries in your house, because we get power cuts for normal reasons – floods and weather incidents.”

“A bit of tinned food, a little bit of water always kept stocked up is useful.”

“A wind-up radio.”

“A power bank to charge your mobile phone – fully charged in your house – because that gives you a torch, a radio, and communication.”

He acknowledged not everyone will be able to afford all these items, but said having even one or two makes sense, “much as I talk about travel insurance or home insurance – you hope you never need them, but they’re worth having.”

So if you’re wondering where to start, we’ve pulled together a quick-reference guide below using trusted items previously featured in our emergency kit series – all available on Amazon.

Martin Lewis’ emergency kit – where to get the essentials

The Rychi wind-up and solar-powered emergency radio - ideal for power cuts | Amazon

Torch + batteries: A wind-up torch means no batteries needed – the Sealey AK3305 model is just £9.49

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For battery-powered torches, stock up with Duracell AA + AAA (24 pack) – £18.96

Wind-up radio: The Rychi emergency radio includes solar, crank, USB charging, flashlight and SOS alarm – £41.99

Power bank: The INIU 10000mAh power bank is small, fast, and ideal for emergencies – £14.99

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill. To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottled water: This 72 x 500ml pack from Amazon’s own brand is enough to cover basic needs – £13.50

Lewis made it clear he’s not trying to panic anyone – just encourage a bit of practical thinking. “These are like insurance policies,” he said. “You hope you’ll never need them. But having them ready could make a massive difference when something does go wrong.” For millions of UK households watching events unfold abroad and at home, it might just be the reminder they needed to get prepared.