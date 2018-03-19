Marathon challenge for Daventry runner Annette

Daventry runner Annette Stafford has put on her trainers to run seven marathons in seven days.

She has taken on the Enigma Week at the Knees challenge in Milton Keynes.

Annette, who is a member of Daventry Road Runners, is no stranger to marathons having run ten last year.

Amy Badkin, on behalf of Daventry Road Runners, said: “Running seven on seven consecutive days is another level completely, but Annette is doing really well.”

Daventry Road Runners is a local running club which has seen its membership grow significantly in the last few months.

“With almost 100 members of mixed running experience the club is an incredibly supportive, sociable community of people who love to run,” added Amy.

“Daventry Road Runners (DRR) will be putting on its very own 10k race around the roads of Daventry on October 14 as part of the Northampton Road Running League.”

The club meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, but have regular social runs on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and park run on a Saturday morning.

Amy said: “We are so very proud of our club and its members,”

See www.daventryroadrunners.com