Many fail to quit smoking in Northamptonshire despite support

Four out of 10 people using the NHS Stop Smoking Service in Northamptonshire managed to quit, according to the latest figures.

In the six months from April to September last year, 1,881 people signed up with the NHS Stop Smoking Service.

At follow-up meetings four weeks later 755 people said they had given up, according to NHS England data.

That’s 40% - below the average rate for England of 51%. The average for the East Midalands was 54%.

The success rate is based on self-reported results of people who said that they hadn’t had a puff for two weeks since their quit date. But, 27% proved they’d kicked the habit by having a test that checks carbon monoxide in the bloodstream.