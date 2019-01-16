Man wanted for stealing car and wallet from home in Daventry district village

A burglar stole car keys and a wallet from a home in a Daventry district village before making off in a stolen vehicle.

The burglary happened in Hamilton Lane, Great Brington, on Monday, November 26, at about 2.45am.

The stolen car was later found abandoned and a stolen bank card was also used fraudulently at a number of shops in Northampton.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information that will help their inquiries into the alleged incidents.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.