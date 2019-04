Do you know or recognise this man?

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for help to identify the man pictured in connection with a theft from a vehicle in Crick earlier this year.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.