Man wanted after skipping Northampton court date

Have you seen this wanted man?

Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Keith Jones, who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Keith Jones, 39, of no fixed address, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was facing two charges of assault and threatening behaviour.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.