Man threatens cab driver with knife after trip from Banbury to Daventry

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife by his passenger after driving him from Banbury to Daventry.

On Saturday, March 3, between 5am and 5.15am, the cab driver picked up a man from Broad Street, Banbury who asked to be taken to Daventry.

When they arrived at Collingwood Way, Southbrook, the man threatened the driver with a knife and demanded cash.

The robber is described as a white man in his mid-20s, about 5ft 9in and of slim build.

He had dark hair, was clean shaven with a square jaw and was wearing a black jacket, light- coloured trousers and white trainers. He was also carrying two holdalls.

Police officers are looking to speak to the two men pictured in these E-FITs as they believe they may have information about what happened.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the men in the E-FITs, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.