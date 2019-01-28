Man threatened with knife after refusing to hand over wallet in Daventry

A man was punched in the face and threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Daventry.

On Thursday, January 24, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm, the victim was approached by two unknown men who demanded his wallet.

When he refused to hand it over, he was punched to the face and threatened with a knife.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The first offender is described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10in, with a skinny build.

"He had scruffy facial hair and was wearing a baseball or a beanie hat, a black tracksuit, trainers and was carrying a small ‘man bag’.

"The second offender was white, aged mid-20s, about 6ft tall and of a skinny build.

"He had very short brown hair and was wearing a light grey or white tracksuit with three Adidas stripes on each arm and a black scarf.

"He was also carrying a small ‘man bag’."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.