Man racially abuses dog walker in Daventry park after she confronts him over his out-of-control whippets

A woman who was walking her dog in Daventry was racially abused by a man after she challenged him about his unleashed and out of control dogs.

The man, described as white and between 50 and 60 years old, had two whippets that were not on leads.

The verbal attack happened at around 3.40pm on Sunday, October 28, while the victim was walking in the footpath from Stanley Way to Wimborne Place in Ashby Fields, near the play park.

Northamptonshire Police believe there were several witnesses and officers are asking them to come forward.

The man was wearing a brown flat cap, green khaki waterproof jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.