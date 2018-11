A man who was subjected to a violent unprovoked attack in Daventry town centre still being sought by police six months after the incident.

The victim was knocked unconscious in New Street at around 4am on May 6 this year.

Since leaving the hospital he has not been in contact with officers and police are asking him to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.