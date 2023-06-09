A man in his 70s has suffered “life-threatening” injuries after being hit by the driver of a white Mini Cooper car while he was sat on a bench in a Northamptonshire village.

Police say the elderly victim was hit by the car while sat on a bench in Bridge Street in Weedon Bec at around 6.20pm last night (Thursday, June 8).

The pensioner was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry where he remains in a critical condition.

Pictures from the scene.

A 49-year-old Weedon man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been released on bail as enquiries continue, police say.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Collision investigators are working at pace to establish the circumstances of a collision in Weedon in which a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

“At around 6.20pm last night the driver of a white Mini Cooper was in collision with a man in his 70s who was sat on a bench in Bridge Street, before then also colliding with a house.

“The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where he remains in a critical condition today (June 9).

“The male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.”

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision who has yet to speak to police, including anyone with relevant CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage.

A PCSO from the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team is in Weedon this morning speaking to residents, and anyone with concerns or questions is welcome to talk to her.

