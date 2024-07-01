Man in his 60 dies at the scene of fatal collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 60s died at the scene of a fatal collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened between Crick and Barby on Saturday (June 29) at around 12.10pm.

Police say the driver of a blue Fiat Brava car and the driver of a yellow Volvo HGV collided as they travelled in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released on Sunday (June 30), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision the driver of the car – a man aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.”

The collision happened on the A5 between Crick and Barby.

Now officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash cam footage of the incident or the vehicles.