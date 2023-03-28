Man in his 40s taken to hospital with serious head injuries following single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A428 between West Haddon and Crick, close to Crick Garden Centre, on Monday (March 27).

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 3.45pm yesterday (Monday, March 27), the driver of a blue Nissan Pulsar, for unknown reasons, left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

“As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries.”

Now officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision or the car travelling northbound along the A428 on dash-cam footage.