Man in his 20s dies at the scene of collision in Daventry after vehicle hit tree
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 20s died at the scene of a collision in Daventry, police have confirmed.
The incident happened on Thursday (October 26) just before 9.50pm in Western Avenue, Daventry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a blue Nissan Micra car left the carriageway for unknown reasons at the junction of Western Avenue and Western Close and collided with a tree. Sadly, the driver – a man in his 20s – died at the scene.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage of the collision. Or who may have seen the Nissan Micra travelling in the area prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000664589.