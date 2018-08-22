Man has died following crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire

A man has died following a fatal crash on the A14 this morning (Wednesday).

The crash, involving a white Renault LGV and a white VW Crafter van, happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 19 of the M1 and junction 1 of the A14 for Cold Ashby, at around 5.25am.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Sadly, one of the passengers in the van died at the scene."

The crash forced the closure of the major route through the county while emergency services conducted investigatons.

Highways England confirmed at 3.10pm that the road has now reopened.

Motorists were trapped in the closure for more than nine hours following the crash.

Drivers have been trapped for more than nine hours on the A14 (Pic via Chris Reed / Northants Telegraph Facebook)

Highways England said: "Police investigations and recovery are now complete.

"Thank you for your patience and please have a safe onward journey."

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.