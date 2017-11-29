Man dies in fatal road traffic collision on the A5

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A5 this morning (Wednesday, November 29).

The four vehicle collision took place on the A5 southbound between Weedon and Church Stowe, near the Narrow Boat pub, at about 5.45am.

Sadly, the man who was driving a car at the time of the collision died as a result of his injuries. Two other people were also injured in the collision and taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white LGV who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.