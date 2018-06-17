Man charged for Middleton Cheney sexual offences

A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences, which took place in a South Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened on (Friday, June 15) in Archery Road in Middleton Cheney where a man was reported to have exposed himself to a woman in the area before acting suspiciously outside a local school. He was later charged yesterday (Saturday, June 16).

PC Charlie Puddephatt, said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards and has been charged in relation to the offence.

"He is Tony McDonald of No Fixed Abode and he is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 18.

“We hope that this provides some reassurance to the community in and around the Middleton Cheney area and I’d like to thank them for their help during our investigation into this incident.”