Man caught on video seemingly 'watching TV' as he drives along the M1 in Northampton

An car passenger has spoken of her astonishment at seeing a driver travelling on a Northampton motorway with video playing on his phone.

Sarah Bazeley, 44, from St Crispin, was being driven northbound on the M1 by her partner when, near junction 15, a dark-coloured saloon car swerved across its lane towards them.

The car was spotted travelling north on the M1, near junction 15

Her partner took evasive action and kept his distance but soon pulled alongside. The couple were then shocked to see that the driver had fixed to his windscreen his mobile phone, which was playing a video or streaming TV.

Sarah said: "I thought 'are my eyes deceiving me?'.

"Then I said, ' Oh my God, he's watching a TV programme'.

"He did not have a clue what was going on around him. He was driving erratically and swerved over the line, he nearly hit us.

"He was going right up to the speed limit and then slowing down."

At that point, Sarah decided to film the inside of the other car as evidence.

She said: "Even when we are alongside him, he doesn't even notice until my partner beeped his horn.

"The look of shock on his face was a comedy gold moment."

Sarah has uploaded the video footage to a police website.