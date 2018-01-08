Man attacked outside bar in Daventry

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious outside a bar in Daventry, police have revealed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Witnesses are being sought after an assault outside Chaser’s Bar and Lounge in New Street, Daventry.

"The assault happened on New Year’s Day at about 4.45am when the victim was knocked unconscious and sustained a broken jaw and a cut to the back of his head," he added.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone who has information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.