Man arrested over hit-and-run near Northampton that left two people with serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Harpole last week, where two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 27-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

A man and a woman who were seriously injured in the collision remain in hospital.

The incident happened at 2.30am on Sunday, February 10, as a man and a woman were getting out of a taxi in Sandy Lane.

A vehicle travelling down Sandy Lane towards the roundabout with the A4500 was in collision with both people and failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Combo Van which would have had damage to the front nearside.

In particular, investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle between midnight on Saturday and 7am on Sunday morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.