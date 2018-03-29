Man arrested after Northamptonshire schools were sent 'threatening' emails warning of 'attack'

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after eight schools in Northamptonshire were put on alert when staff reported that they had been sent "threatening" emails.

An 18-year-old Hertfordshire man was arrested yesterday evening (Wednesday) on suspicion of making malicious communications relating to the threatening emails received by a large number of schools and colleges throughout the UK, including Northamptonshire.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said: “We understand these threats have caused considerable concern but we do not assess there to be an increased risk to the public.

“We believe this incident is linked to the hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of UK schools last week. As this is a live investigation we are unable to comment further.”

Police confirmed that forces across the country reported similar incidents.

The emails informed schools that they will be targeted in an attack.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said: “Police forces are aware of a series of malicious hoax communications to schools across the country.

"Enquiries continue to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate who is responsible.

“Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."

The emails said that at 3.15pm a car would drive into as many students as possible as they try to leave.

The emails read: “If you try and evacuate them the driver will get out and shoot any student leaving.

“You have a choice here, you can ignore this email and risk the lives of the students you say you care for, or you can listen to what we are telling you.

“The only way out is to go out with a BANG.”

The email is signed off: “From your team PI3x13t.”