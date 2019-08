A man and a woman have been injured after a car crash outside a village in Northamptonshire this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Banbury Lane outside Pattishall due to the crash involving a Nissan Micra and an Audi TT after the Gayton turn at around 8.40am.

The crash is on Banbury Road on the outskirts of Pattishall. Photo: Google

The pair both suffered minor injuries and ambulances are on-scene treating them, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

The road is blocked due to the fire service having to clear up an oil spill caused by the crash.