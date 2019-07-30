Man, 45, killed in serious M1 crash in Northamptonshire

Officers have confirmed that a 45-year-old man has died following a crash on the M1 in Northamptonshire last night.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following what has been confirmed as a fatal collision on the M1 last night (Monday, July 29).

The collision happened at about 11.45pm between an Iveco box van and a Scania Tipper Lorry on the southbound carriageway, one mile before the Watford Gap Services.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident number 715 of July 29. Alternatively, they can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.