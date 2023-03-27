Male pedestrian in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene of fatal collision, police confirm

A male pedestrian in his 30s and from Daventry died at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (March 26) on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At around 2.20am, a car and pedestrian were in collision. Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene, police confirm.

The fatal collision happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.

Now, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.