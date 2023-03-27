Male pedestrian in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene of fatal collision, police confirm
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage
A male pedestrian in his 30s and from Daventry died at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (March 26) on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.
At around 2.20am, a car and pedestrian were in collision. Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene, police confirm.
Now, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000182349.