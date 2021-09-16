Main road in and of Northampton shut during Thursday morning rush hour
Weedon Road is blocked at Sixfields following smash in early hours
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:12 am
One of the main routes in and out of Northampton is closed during the morning rush hour on Thursday (September 16).
Weedon Road wa shut from 4.30am between Gambrel Road roundabout and the Sixfields pub while police undertake crash investigation work.
Northamptonshire Police believe the crash is linked to an incident in Bridge Street shortly before 4.30am.
Bridge Street in Northampton town centre has now reopened following another collision in the early hours of the morning.