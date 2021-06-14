M1 queues to last ALL DAY following rush-hour van fire near Northampton

One lane on the M1 will stay closed all day following Monday morning's van fire

One lane will stay shut on the M1 near Northampton all day following a van fire early on Monday morning (June 14).

And the motorway will be shut completely southbound from 8pm tonight between junction 15A and junction 15 to allow engineers to carry out resurfacing work.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue crews from The Mounts and Mereway rushed to the fire involving a flatbed van at around 7am.