M1 crawling following rush-hour crash in torrential rain near Northampton

Queues on the M1 following Wednesday morning's rush-hour crash

Traffic is stalled on the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire following a rush-hour smash in torrential rain on Wednesday morning (October 20).

National Highways are reporting delays of up to half-an-hour between junction 16 for Daventry and junction 17 for the M45 following the crash at around 8am.

One lane is closed and the agency is advising drivers to seek alternative routes for the next couple of hours.

National Highways has also reported the northbound entry slip road at junction 16 is closed due to FLOODING in the carriageway.