Low-income families in Daventry could struggle due to lack of state-funded legal aid

Low-income families in Daventry could struggle when facing rogue landlords or homelessness due to a lack of state-funded legal aid, new research reveals.

The Law Society says that housing advice deserts across the country are “catastrophic”, and that the situation risks rendering vulnerable households’ legal rights meaningless.

New data from the society shows that households in Daventry have no state-funded face-to-face advice service for housing issues.

Across England and Wales, 183 of 348 local authorities have no housing advice providers.

The Law Society warned that the lack of providers in a large area can lead to problems among those on low incomes.