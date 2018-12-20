Looking Back - Northampton children at Christmas

Christmas is a time for children, with parties, nativity plays and visits to Father Christmas combined with the pure joy and excitement of the anticipation of the big day.
This week we look back at how children have celebrated Christmas over the years - traditional school plays with tea towels for headdresses, homemade costumes and cotton wool beards. Christmas crafts, carol singing, cake baking, party games and making long lists of presents are all timeless images and are as familiar today as in years past.