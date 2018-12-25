Looking Back: Merry Christmas everyone!

As St Nick relaxes after delivering presents to the children of the world, others are still hard at work.

Doctors and nurses are busy caring for those unlucky enough to be in hospital. Mayors have been regular visitors to the wards to pass on a grateful community's thanks and to chat to the patients. Others end up in hospital for deliveries of even more precious gifts - Christmas Day babies. When the labours of Christmas are behind you, what better way to relax than by a visit to the panto.

Christmas babies at Barratt Maternity Home, Northampton, December 27, 1969

Mayor and Mayoress visit children at Northampton General Hospital, December 25, 1967

Northampton Mayor visits patients in Harborough Road Hospital, Northampton, December 1958

Residents' Christmas dinner at Northampton General Hospital, December 29, 1960

Northampton Mayor J B Corrin visiting Northampton General Hospital at Christmas, 1964. He was greeted by Geisha girls. The sister and nurses dressed up and the ward was decorated.

Christmas babies born at the Barratt Maternity Home, Northampton on December 27, 1963'The gentleman surrounded by staff and Christmas babies is Dr Keith Norton, who was then a medical student from St Andrews University. He later became a well known and respected general practitioner and retired from his position as senior partner at Kingsthorpe Medical Centre. Back row, from left: Matron Eleanor Haige, Sister/Tutor Ruth Arnold, Nursing Auxiliary F Anna Negal, Sister Arthurs, Nursery Nurse E Marshall, Sister Phyllis Henbest, Nursery Nurse Bridie McGowen, Nursery Nurse Mrs Minards, Deputy Matron Miss Farmer . Front Row, from left: Nursery Nurse E 'Haddie' Hadland, Sister Molly Allinson, Keith Norton, unknown, unknown, Nursery Nurse Barford.' The baby being held by the Dr Norton is Robin David Smith, who was born just before midday on Christmas Day.

Gemma Stowey a Christmas day baby born in Northampton General Hospital in 2007