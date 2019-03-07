Northampton and its shire has been home to many noteworthy names and famous faces over the years. The birthplace of kings, queens, princes and princesses Northamptonshire has also been the location of at least one Queen's execution. One of the first famous Northamptonians was Ælfgifu of Northampton, born in around 990AD. She came from an important Midlands family and married King Cnut. Ælfgifu ruled Norway with her eldest son for four years and helped another son Harold Harefoot become King of England. More Just over 900 years later, another powerful woman with connection to the town was Margaret Bondfield - a politician, trade unionist, and women’s rights activist, elected as Labour MP for Northampton in 1923. She later became the first female cabinet member. On the sporting fields Edgar Mobbs, a rugby player from Northampton who played for England, and Walter Tull, who played for Northampton Town Football Club. Both served men with gallantry in the First World War and both sportsmen lost their lives in the bloody conflict. Oscar winning composer Sir Malcolm Arnold born in 1921 grew up in St George's Avenue and was a pupil of Northampton Grammar School. Nobel Prize winning scientist Francis Crick was the son of a bootmaker. Born in Weston Favell, he too went to school in Northampton and was acclaimed for discovering the structure of DNA with James Watson. From royalty through to those with humble beginnings, Northampton has been home to so many people who have excelled across the globe in their chosen careers.
Looking Back: Famous faces that have called our county their home
Made in Northamptonshire
