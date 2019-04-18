Looking Back: Easter

Easter is traditionally a time for reflection and celebration. When new life bursts forth and spring has truly sprung
Easter - a time to celebrate resurrection, rebirth and renewal. As the spring lambs bounce about the fields, daffodils adorn our parks and gardens, and blossom fills the warming air with fragrance and beauty, the holiest of all holidays is celebrated with eggs, bonnets and bunnies. From simnel cake and hot cross buns to chocolate eggs and bonnet parades Easter marks new life.
1. Ready for the Easter Parade
Easter Bonnet wearers prepared for a parade on The Racecourse, Northampton, April 23, 1962